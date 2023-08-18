Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Shots fired in Marbella to stop driver of van carrying 300 kilos of drugs that tried to run over police
The driver was arrested at around 4pm this Friday afternoon on the AP-7 motorway near the Estepona toll booth in the Costa del Sol town

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Friday, 18 August 2023, 19:11

Police sources have confirmed that the driver of a van found to be carrying around 300 kilos of hashish was arrested this Friday afternoon in the Malaga municipality of Marbella.

According to the sources consulted by SUR, when the police initially stopped the vehicle the driver tried to run over the officers, who opened fire to repel the attack. However, the incident ended without any injuries being reported.

The arrest took place at around 4pm on the AP-7 motorway, near the Estepona toll booth, as it passes through the Costa del Sol town.

