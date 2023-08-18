Shots fired in Marbella to stop driver of van carrying 300 kilos of drugs that tried to run over police

Irene Quirante Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Police sources have confirmed that the driver of a van found to be carrying around 300 kilos of hashish was arrested this Friday afternoon in the Malaga municipality of Marbella.

According to the sources consulted by SUR, when the police initially stopped the vehicle the driver tried to run over the officers, who opened fire to repel the attack. However, the incident ended without any injuries being reported.

The arrest took place at around 4pm on the AP-7 motorway, near the Estepona toll booth, as it passes through the Costa del Sol town.