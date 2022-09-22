Second shooting in 24 hours in Marbella A stray bullet from a moving vehicle struck the parking area of a luxury car dealership in San Pedro Alcántara

A second shooting in just 24 hours in Marbella took place at around 12.10am on Wednesday (21 September) in the area of Avenida Virgen del Rocío, in the centre of San Pedro Alcántara.

Witnesses informed the emergency services that at least one shot had been fired and several police units were mobilised to investigate the incident.

According to preliminary investigations, the shot was fired during a car chase. A stray bullet hit a privately owned Range Rover Evoque which was parked in the car park of one of C. de Salamanca's dealerships in Marbella. Forensic officers recovered a shell casing at the scene. No one was injured.

The shooting follows one on Tuesday afternoon, at around 5.45pm, in which a 24-year-old Irish man was injured. Both shootings are being investigated by the Drugs and Organised Crime Unit (Udyco)-Costa del Sol, and it is believed that the police consider the incidents as a possible settling of scores.

The young man, who remains hospitalised, was shot in the ribs when he was with two other people in the area of Lago de las Tortugas, above the Aloha golf club. They were shot at from a car several times.

The 112 emergency service received a call from someone who said they had heard shots being fired, and mobilised the police and medical services. However, when these arrived there was nobody to be seen, not even the injured man who, it seems, had either made his own way to the hospital or had been assisted by someone else.

The victim was admitted to a hospital on the Costa del Sol with a gunshot wound with an entry and exit wound in his side. Sources say that although the injury is serious, his life is not believed to be in danger.

The last shooting in Marbella was in July, when a man opened fire during a fight at the Opium Beach Club. Five people were injured, including one who had been involved in the fighting.

The gunman had previously been stabbed by another individual with whom he had clashed over a trivial matter – one of them drank from the other one’s bottle – in the most exclusive area of the beach club.

And, earlier this month, another shooting took place in Malaga city when a 22-year-old German national who had just arrived on the Costa del Sol was shot in the shoulder in El Palo.

For the moment, no one has been arrested for this shooting which is also being investigated by the organised crime unit of the National Police.