'God Save the Queen' and Pablo Alborán added to Starlite line-up The artists will perform on 17 June and 9 July respectively and join names like Simple Minds and Lionel Richie

Starlite Catalana Occidente has confirmed a further two artists on the bill for this summer's festival, now in its eleventh year. 'God Save the Queen', will perform on 17 June, while Malaga-born singer-songwriter, Pablo Alborán will take to the stage on 9 July.

Since his beginnings in 2010, Alborán has released five studio albums, two live albums, numerous singles, music videos and significant musical collaborations and won a string of awards, including a Latin Grammy and a Goya.

'God Save the Queen', the popular Queen tribute act, will return to Marbella on Friday 17 June, following their successful performances in 2016 and 2019. The group, made up by Pablo Padín, Francisco Calgaro, Matías Albornoz and Ezequiel Tibaldo, will perform hits by the legendary British rock band, from their early beginnings in the 1970s to their last album, 'Made in Heaven', released after Freddie Mercury's death in 1991.

Pablo Alborán and 'God Save the Queen' join names already on the bill, including Vanesa Martín, Il Divo, Raphael, Alan Parsons Live Project, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Lionel Richie, Simple Minds, Passenger, Andrea Bocelli, Jessie J and Estopa, among others.