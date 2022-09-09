Marbella calls for permanent direct flights between the Costa del Sol and Saudi Arabia The reestablishment of the route linking both destinations during the summer months has seen an increase in visitors

The reestablishment of the direct route linking Saudi Arabia with Malaga Airport and the Costa del Sol has led to an increase in the number of visitors from the country to Marbella, one of its favourite destinations.

Now Marbella has raised the possibility of establishing a permanent direct air connection between the Middle Eastern kingdom and the Costa del Sol.

On Tuesday 6 September the Mayor of Marbella, Angeles Muñoz, received the deputy consul of Saudi Arabia in Malaga, Ibrahim Ali A. Alhumaidhi, at the town hall in order to address issues of joint interest.

“For Marbella direct flights between Malaga and Saudi Arabia in recent months have been very beneficial in terms of visitors and we believe that a permanent connection throughout the year will mean very positive figures,” Muñoz said.

Currently, during the summer there are Saudi Airlines routes from the cities of Riyadh and Jeddah to Malaga that cater “to the high demand of tourists from this country of the Arabian Peninsula who want to know our destination, especially Marbella," Muñoz said. The mayor added that strengthened links were also beneficial “for the commercial sector, as it allows a very important connection for entrepreneurs of this kingdom with the capital of the Costa del Sol.” The Saudi royal house has residences in Marbella and their presence is common every summer.