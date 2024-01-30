Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sandro Morelli with some of the guests at the charity dinner. SUR
Sandro Morelli charity gala in Marbella raises 19,000 euros for Cudeca
The Italian restaurateur has raised more than 197,000 euros for the foundation since he began hosting the events in 2011

Tony Bryant

Marbella

Tuesday, 30 January 2024, 10:56

Compartir

More than 70 guests enjoyed the annual gala dinner at the Villa Tiberio in Marbella in aid of Cudeca last month, an event that raised more than 19,000 euros for the charity. Organised by Italian restaurateur Sandro Morelli, guests enjoyed welcome cocktails, followed by a special three-course festive menu.

The night presented some of the Costa del Sol’s top entertainers, including Vicky Jaye, Mr Maph, Mama Cath and the Soul Sisters, and Stelvis; while Talk Radio Europe broadcaster Giles Brown donated his services as presenter, master of ceremonies and auctioneer.

As has become customary at his fundraising events, the Italian businessman, who has raised more than 197,000 euros for Cudeca since he began hosting the charity nights in 2011, provided a spectacular firework display to end the festivities.

