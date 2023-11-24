San Pedro restaurant week offers a taste of autumn

Maria Albarral Marbella Compartir Copiar enlace

Until this Sunday anyone interested in enjoying a top-notch gastronomic experience at a reduced price will be able to do so in San Pedro Alcántara.

Around 20 eateries are taking part in the seventh San Pedro restaurant week. This time around it offers a taste of autumn with mushrooms, pumpkins and sweet potatoes featuring on many menus.

At the launch event, deputy mayor of San Pedro Alcántara Javier García spoke of "the importance of supporting this type of events" and encouraged members of the public to enjoy the "culinary variety and quality" on offer.

The week is part of the San Pedro Experience brand being promoted by local business association Apymesa.