The group at the Basílica Paleocristiana de Vega del Mar. Michelle Chaplow
San Pedro and Sotogrande Anglican Church celebrates 50th anniversary with series of cultural walks
As part of the milestone celebrations, 25 members of the English-speaking Christian community recently explored the Ruta Arqueológica, a journey through local history that is part of the group’s Walk and Talk series

San Pedro Alcántara

Thursday, 27 March 2025, 08:01

The Anglican Church of San Pedro Alcántara and Sotogrande is organising a series of special events over the coming months to celebrate its 50th anniversary. As part of the milestone celebrations, 25 members of the English-speaking Christian community recently explored the Ruta Arqueológica, a journey through local history that is part of the group’s Walk and Talk series. The group, which was guided by Salvador Gómez, from San Pedro town hall, explored the area's rich past, visiting the Termas de las Bóvedas Roman baths, and one of the historic lookout towers, before taking a scenic walk along the beach to the Basílica Paleocristiana de Vega del Mar. This site is one of the oldest Christian churches on the Iberian Peninsula, dating from the third to the eighth century.

The walks are taken at an easy pace, making them accessible to everyone. Details of upcoming events can be found on the church’s Facebook page: Anglican Church of Costa del Sol West.

The Anglican Church of the Costa Del Sol West is a chaplaincy of the Diocese in Europe of the Church of England – part of the worldwide Anglican Communion. It was first established on the Costa del Sol in 1975. Situated in both San Pedro and Sotogrande, it serves an area from Marbella to Algeciras, which includes the major towns of Puerto Banus, Estepona, Sabinillas, Manilva and Duquesa.

