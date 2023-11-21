Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

San Pedro Alcántara invites people to get on their bikes
Cycling

San Pedro Alcántara invites people to get on their bikes

‘Día del Pedal’ is taking place on Sunday 26 November and is free for everyone to attend, with various prizes up for grabs for the fun event

David Lerma

Marbella

Tuesday, 21 November 2023, 15:49

San Pedro Alcántara is holding its ‘Día del Pedal’ (pedal day) on 26 November with the dual aim of promoting cycling and environmental sustainability. Deputy mayor Javier García, and councillor for sport, Lisandro Vieytes, announced the event on Monday 20 November and explained that it will start at 11am from Plaza de la Iglesia, finishing at La Salida beach.

Registration for the event will take place from 9am on the plaza and participation is free of charge. People taking part are asked to hand in a plastic container for recycling.

"It is an event that has become a tradition in San Pedro", said García, who added, "We also want there to be a connection between physical activity and the environment, as it is a sustainable means of transport". He pointed out that trophies will be awarded to the oldest and youngest participants, as well as the most original and the oldest bicycle and that there will be a prize draw.

Vieytes explained that all those who register will receive a welcome pack with a commemorative T-shirt. He said, "Día del Pedal is not an official competition, but an opportunity to enjoy this sport as a family" and stressed that the route will be "simple and enjoyable".

