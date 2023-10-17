Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Fireworks marked the start of San Pedro Alcantará's fair. Josele
San Pedro Alcántara fair starts with a bang
Events

San Pedro Alcántara fair starts with a bang

Fireworks and drones marked the start of the town’s annual feria which runs until 22 October at La Caridad fairground

Andrea Jiménez

Marbella

Tuesday, 17 October 2023, 13:45

Compartir

San Pedro Alcántara’s annual Feria started on Monday 16 October and runs until Sunday 22 at La Caridad fairground for the second year running.

The opening day featured an equestrian parade and horse-drawn carriages, a fireworks display and the switching on of the feria lights. The mayor Ángeles Muñoz later unveiled two plaques in memory of the businesswoman Pepita Cardeña and local resident Carmen Álvarez Mora, who passed away recently.

The first night finished with the crowning of the feria queen and king and a Wonders of the World show, which involved more than 200 drones lighting up the sky.

Regular buses

La Caridad fairground has enough parking for 2,500 vehicles and there are two buses that stop at the site: route 1 picks up passengers at El Ingenio, the Aspandem centre, at the stop on the boulevard and at the Los Ángeles building, while route 2 runs along Calle Doctor Esteban San Mateo and Avenida Oriental towards the fairgrounds.

Both services run every ten minutes and will be in operation on Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday from 3pm and Thursday and Saturday from 12pm until 3am, except on Sunday when they will stop at midnight. A regular cleaning service has been established at the fairground.

Plaques in memory of Carmen Álvarez and Pepita Cardeña, drone show Josele
Imagen principal - Plaques in memory of Carmen Álvarez and Pepita Cardeña, drone show
Imagen secundaria 1 - Plaques in memory of Carmen Álvarez and Pepita Cardeña, drone show
Imagen secundaria 2 - Plaques in memory of Carmen Álvarez and Pepita Cardeña, drone show

Today, Tuesday 17 October, saw the inauguration of the day fair at 1pm and was Children’s Day with a performance of the play Encanto and attractions at 2.50 euros. From Wednesday until Sunday the rides will cost 3.50 euros.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Lucky escape after man wrecks his new electric car purchase after driving just 120 metres
  2. 2 When will the rain arrive in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol, and how much is forecast to fall?
  3. 3 Spanish police confirm the body found dead between two train carriages is that of missing young footballer
  4. 4 Take That announce four summer 2024 tour dates in Spain, with the first tickets going on sale tomorrow
  5. 5 British man arrested after widow of doorman who was punched to death in Mijas is found dead after fifth-floor fall
  6. 6 Gang that supplied drugs at festivals and private parties along the Costa del Sol busted
  7. 7 Andalucía starts to roll out new health cards in the region
  8. 8 Newborn baby girl rushed to hospital after being found abandoned in a Malaga street
  9. 9 This is the Dynasty, the first megayacht to overwinter at Malaga's marina for luxury craft
  10. 10 Murder trial gets under way for man who gunned down business owner in Torremolinos

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad