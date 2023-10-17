San Pedro Alcántara fair starts with a bang

Andrea Jiménez Marbella Compartir Copiar enlace

San Pedro Alcántara’s annual Feria started on Monday 16 October and runs until Sunday 22 at La Caridad fairground for the second year running.

The opening day featured an equestrian parade and horse-drawn carriages, a fireworks display and the switching on of the feria lights. The mayor Ángeles Muñoz later unveiled two plaques in memory of the businesswoman Pepita Cardeña and local resident Carmen Álvarez Mora, who passed away recently.

The first night finished with the crowning of the feria queen and king and a Wonders of the World show, which involved more than 200 drones lighting up the sky.

Regular buses

La Caridad fairground has enough parking for 2,500 vehicles and there are two buses that stop at the site: route 1 picks up passengers at El Ingenio, the Aspandem centre, at the stop on the boulevard and at the Los Ángeles building, while route 2 runs along Calle Doctor Esteban San Mateo and Avenida Oriental towards the fairgrounds.

Both services run every ten minutes and will be in operation on Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday from 3pm and Thursday and Saturday from 12pm until 3am, except on Sunday when they will stop at midnight. A regular cleaning service has been established at the fairground.

Plaques in memory of Carmen Álvarez and Pepita Cardeña, drone show Josele

Today, Tuesday 17 October, saw the inauguration of the day fair at 1pm and was Children’s Day with a performance of the play Encanto and attractions at 2.50 euros. From Wednesday until Sunday the rides will cost 3.50 euros.