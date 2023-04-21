San Pedro Alcántara beach bar and restaurant gutted in early morning blaze

Sections
Services
Highlight
Irene Quirante
Malaga
Friday, 21 April 2023, 11:18
Compartir
Residents nearby the El Nini chiringuito in San Pedro Alcántara were alerted to the outbreak of a fire this Friday morning, 21 April, by the sound of sparks. Several rang the 112 emergency service at around 3.30am to alert them to the incident.
The beach bar, located between Avenida de Carlos Cano and Avenida del Mediterráneo, had thatched roofs, which made it more vulnerable to the spread of fire, but Marbella firefighters, Local and National Police were quickly on the scene.
The fire brigade was able to smother the flames in the early hours of the morning and leave the fire practically extinguished, although this morning a team of firefighters is still on the scene to prevent a possible rekindling of the blaze.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Noticia patrocinada
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.