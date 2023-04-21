San Pedro Alcántara beach bar and restaurant gutted in early morning blaze Despite the fire brigade being quickly on the scene, the El Nini chiringuito suffered major damage as a result of the fire this Friday

Residents nearby the El Nini chiringuito in San Pedro Alcántara were alerted to the outbreak of a fire this Friday morning, 21 April, by the sound of sparks. Several rang the 112 emergency service at around 3.30am to alert them to the incident.

The beach bar, located between Avenida de Carlos Cano and Avenida del Mediterráneo, had thatched roofs, which made it more vulnerable to the spread of fire, but Marbella firefighters, Local and National Police were quickly on the scene.

El Nini chiringuito in flames this Friday morning, 21 April.

The fire brigade was able to smother the flames in the early hours of the morning and leave the fire practically extinguished, although this morning a team of firefighters is still on the scene to prevent a possible rekindling of the blaze.