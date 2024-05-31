Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The cart pulled by oxen. SUR
San Bernabé and his pilgrims mark the start of the summer in Marbella
Traditions

San Bernabé and his pilgrims mark the start of the summer in Marbella

A colourful ox-drawn procession, in honour of the patron saint of the town since 1485, took place last weekend

SUR

Marbella

Friday, 31 May 2024, 14:13

Compartir

A colourful ox-drawn procession in honour of San Bernabé, patron saint of Marbella since 1485, has marked the traditional start of summer in the Costa del Sol town.

Pilgrims gathered around the float carrying an image of the saint in Plaza de la Iglesia last Sunday morning before the parade set off. It was accompanied by the clicking shutters of amateur photographers who lined the route.

Afterwards, a mass was held at Nagüeles park, followed with paella and dancing. The event marks the start of Marbella's 'romeria' and 'feria', which gets into full swing with a packed programme from 5 June onwards.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Ryanair, Volotea, Vueling and easyJet hit with 150-million-euro fine in Spain for carry-on luggage and other extra charges
  2. 2 Inland Malaga town with strong Scottish connections gears up for Douglas Days with 14-kilometre night race
  3. 3 Railings destroyed by vandals replaced at Costa del Sol beauty spot
  4. 4 Pioneering project to repopulate Costa del Sol cliff area with threatened coral launched
  5. 5 Torremolinos Pride ups international vibe with one eye on Europride 2027 bid
  6. 6 Puerto Banús gears up for electric-powered Formula 1 on the water
  7. 7 Residents of Costa del Sol village start petition against mobile phone mast
  8. 8 These are the winners of the SUR in English 2024 Top International Business Guide and Awards
  9. 9 Popular Costa choir to host summer concert in aid of two local charities
  10. 10 Eaterna Group opens its third restaurant in Malaga City: Niccia

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad