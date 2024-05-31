San Bernabé and his pilgrims mark the start of the summer in Marbella

SUR Marbella Friday, 31 May 2024, 14:13 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A colourful ox-drawn procession in honour of San Bernabé, patron saint of Marbella since 1485, has marked the traditional start of summer in the Costa del Sol town.

Pilgrims gathered around the float carrying an image of the saint in Plaza de la Iglesia last Sunday morning before the parade set off. It was accompanied by the clicking shutters of amateur photographers who lined the route.

Afterwards, a mass was held at Nagüeles park, followed with paella and dancing. The event marks the start of Marbella's 'romeria' and 'feria', which gets into full swing with a packed programme from 5 June onwards.