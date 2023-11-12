Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Safecracking expert arrested in France for attempting to kill nightclub doorman in Marbella

The detained man, connected to a notorious gang of robbers in Spain, allegedly drove past the nightclub and fired shots at the security guard from the window

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Sunday, 12 November 2023, 19:07

One of the henchmen involved with the notorious Spanish robber El Niño Sáez has been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a nightclub doorman in Marbella.

The man, Omar N.G, was arrested in Melun in France and had been on the run from police since 2012 after the attempted murder of the security guard. According to investigators, the man is considered an expert in safecracking and is linked to the Niño Sáez gang. National Police said the suspect had 13 warrants out for his arrest.

Among the warrants is the alleged attempted murder that happened in Marbella in 2012. The detained man allegedly drove a vehicle past the nightclub where the doorman was working and fired a gun at him, who had previously refused to allow the suspect access. He allegedly used a gun with a silencing device. The victim was rushed to hospital in a serious condition.

The detainee allegedly worked with another person known to the police, Álex di Francesco, with who he allegedly formed a gang dedicated to robbing businesses. They would disguise themselves as telephone technicians and target safes. Both are considered heirs of the well-known "alunicero" who died a few years ago, police said. The suspect will now face the Court of Appeal of Paris.

