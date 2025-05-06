Young man who was killed while attempting to cross A-7 motorway on foot 'was trying to flee from police'

Juan Cano Malaga Tuesday, 6 May 2025, 10:04 Compartir

A young man, apparently around 25 years old, died after being hit by a car on the A-7 motorway as it passes through Marbella at the weekend. The incident happened on Sunday 4 May, while the individual was apparently trying to flee from police officers, who were about to take him to the station for questioning after he allegedly refused to leave his tourist accommodation.

It was around 1.52pm when the young man seemingly tried to cross the busy main road at kilometre 1051. He jumped over the fence and ran into the road, but was hit by a car, which caused his immediate death.

It happened while he was allegedly trying to escape the National Police officers, who had gone to question him, because he did not want to leave the tourist flat he was occupying.

The events unfolded following a call to the 091 emergency number, reporting the young man's refusal to comply with check-out requirements. A family was supposed to enter the holiday flat, but they couldn't do so, because the previous occupant wouldn't leave.

National Police officers asked the young man to identify himself and he showed them a document on his mobile phone. It didn't convince them enough and they asked the male to accompany them to the police station for proper identification.

The young man agreed to go with them to the patrol car, but he then ran off just as he was about to get into the vehicle. He first ran through some bushes and then jumped onto the road.

According to sources, the document the victim had shown the officers on his phone was fake, which is why the police are still working to identify him.