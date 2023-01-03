Rod Stewart takes to the stage for Costa del Sol concert this summer The veteran British singer joins other famous names on this year’s Starlite lineup including Lionel Richie, Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolás Reyes, Anastacia, David Bisbal and Norah Jones

Rod Stewart will be performing at Marbella’s Starlite Catalana Occidente festival on 21 July this year. Tickets have been on sale since Friday 30 December according to a press release from the festival’s organisers.

Although this will be the first time he’s played at the festival, it will not be the veteran British musician’s first time in Marbella. He visited on holiday in 1999 and stayed in a villa owned by one of his producers in the exclusive La Zagaleta area, while trying to sell his Estepona property at around the time that his ex-wife Rachel Hunter left him.

During his stay he visited the Olivia Valère nightclub and was spotted driving around Puerto Banús in a Rolls Royce and a Ferrari. He went for lunch at Puente Romano and DJ'd at Joes to the surprise of guests at the venue that night. A year later Stewart travelled to Puerto Banús, but this time he stayed on a yacht.

Stewart joins other famous names on this summer’s lineup including Lionel Richie, Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolás Reyes, Anastacia, David Bisbal and Norah Jones.

Rod Stewart has sold more than 250 million albums and singles worldwide. Throughout his career he has had major hits in a number of genres including rock, folk, R&B and American Standards.