Les Roches Marbella wins 2025 award for top SME in Malaga province

Sur Málaga Friday, 5 December 2025, 15:04 Share

Escuela Superior de Alta Gestión de Hotel, S.L. (Les Roches Marbella), which specialises in international hotel and tourism management training, has received the SME (small- and medium-sized enterprises) of the year award for Malaga province. The award was granted by Banco Santander and the Malaga chamber of commerce, in collaboration with the chamber of commerce of Spain and Diario SUR, during a ceremony held on 3 December.

What the jury values about Les Roches Marbella is that it is dedicated to higher education in hotel and tourism management, with a practical approach and strong international orientation. With students from many countries, the institution has established itself as a benchmark in the preparation of professionals for the hospitality sector. It stands out for its highly specialised academic programmes, the excellent job placement of its students and its commitment to digitalisation and sustainability.

The jury highlighted the increase in the company's activity and its results; the creation of jobs and the continuous training of its staff, with special attention to quality and improvements in digital and technological skills; the company's level of internationalisation; its high degree of innovation and the application of modern techniques, as well as the company's involvement in initiatives on climate change, social equality, employment and digitalisation.

Les Roches Marbella CEO Carlos Díez de la Lastra received the award at the ceremony attended by president of the chamber of commerce of Malaga José Carlos Escribano and mayor Francisco de la Torre, among professionals and authorities from within the fields of commerce, business, finance and economy.

Four runners-up awards

In addition, four runners-up prizes were awarded in the categories of internationalisation, innovation and digitalisation, training and employment and sustainable SMEs.

The internationalisation award, which was presented by the mayor of Malaga, was given to Ádivin Beach Flag, S.A. - a company dedicated to manufacturing advertising textiles and specialising in the production of flags, marquees, banners and displays for professional distributors. The company operates largely through an online business model, focusing on high-quality production for sector professionals such as sign makers and distributors.

The innovation and digitisation award, presented by territorial delegate for employment in Malaga Carmen Sanchez, went to Kaiju Entertainment, S.L. (Oxo Museo del Videojuego Málaga), whose activity focuses on the organisation of events, such as the Gamepolis and FreakCon video game festivals, cultural management through OXO Museo del Videojuego, the development of video games with Kaiju Games, the creation of interactive and virtual reality experiences and training in the sector through the Evad school. It is a company specialising in digital entertainment, technology and culture.

The training and employment award, presented by president of the Andalusian and Malaga business confederations Javier González de Lara, was awarded to Tumanag3r, Influencers Management Agency, S.L.U. - an international influencer marketing agency dedicated to connecting brands with content creators. The company manages influencer marketing campaigns, helping brands find the right profiles, negotiate collaborations and create strategies, while supporting influencers in their personal brand development, growth and professionalisation.

Finally, the runner-up prize for sustainable SME, awarded by editor-in-chief of Diario Sur, went to Maude Studio, S.L. - a vocational training company that designs, manages and delivers courses to improve the skills of employees and facilitate the integration of the unemployed into the labour market. It offers classroom and online training, including certificates of professionalism and subsidised courses. It collaborates with companies for the placement of its students.

National SME of the year award

Les Roches Marbella will now compete with the winners of other provinces for the national SME of the year award. The national winner's name will be announced in the first months of 2026, at a major event in Madrid. Likewise, the runners-up will also compete in the national final in their respective categories.

Banco Santander and the Spanish chamber of commerce created the SME of the year award in 2017 to recognise the work of small and medium-sized enterprises as creators of employment and wealth. It also aims to give visibility to the daily efforts of entrepreneurs who contribute with their efforts to the economic development of the territory. The award is aimed at small and medium-sized enterprises with fewer than 250 employees and a turnover of less than 50 million euros.

Last year, a total of 1,680 companies from all 50 provinces and 54 territorial chambers of commerce, 13 territorial divisions of Banco Santander and the main Spanish press headlines took part. Since 2017, 12,585 SMEs have participated in the event.