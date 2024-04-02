Les Roches and Silversea launch new course in luxury cruise ship management in Marbella

María Albarral Marbella Tuesday, 2 April 2024, 20:04 Compartir Copiar enlace

An alliance between Les Roches and Silversea, the leading brand in ultra-luxury cruises, is offering students the opportunity to study for a Postgraduate Diploma in Cruise Management at Marbella's Les Roches campus. It will offer a course with a strong focus on the practical side of cruise ship management as well as an immersion section guided by Silversea.

The 70-year-old academic institution, with a campus in Spain since 1995, has chosen Marbella as the ideal location for this new programme, where the traffic of premium and luxury lines increases annually.

According to the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), in 2023, this sector reached a turnover of 155 billion dollars and created 1.2 million jobs worldwide, becoming one of the fastest growing for two consecutive years.

Ultra-luxury cruise brand

As the CLIA study indicates, each one per cent increase equates to four million new cruise passengers. The global ship capacity is expected to grow by 19 per cent, reaching almost 750,000 berths by 2028. Moreover, it is considered as one of the areas of tourism with the greatest potential to evolve towards the sustainability standards imposed by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council.

"Partnering with the world's leading ultra-luxury cruise brand is a source of pride for Les Roches. The dedication and ambition that Silversea imposes on its business model is common to our training methodology. The cruise sector is a field to be exploited at an academic level and promoting this diploma positions us at the forefront, once again, of a specialisation that continues to grow year after year," said Carlos Díez de la Lastra, CEO of Les Roches.

Spain ranks as the second destination in Europe with the most cruise passengers, after Italy. In 2023 a new record was broken with a 46 per cent increase over 2022, reaching over 12 million passengers, according to the latest data published by Puertos del Estado.

"As part of our commitment to providing our guests with the best service at sea, Silversea places great importance on recruiting the most talented crew members in the industry," said Barbara Muckermann, president of Silversea.

Business trip to Monaco and Miami

"Education and training are key in this fast-growing, service-oriented industry. Since becoming part of the Royal Caribbean Group, Silversea has welcomed six ships to its fleet in just three years, making attracting talented professionals more important than ever. We are delighted to partner with Les Roches, a leading academic institution, to ensure our service continues to be the best in the industry,” She said.

During the first semester, students will follow a curriculum focused on cruise operations, developing luxury guest experiences, learning about luxury accommodation and onboard food and beverage management, sales and revenue and maritime law. As part of the course Les Roches offers a business trip to Monaco and Miami, home to the world's largest passenger port.