Big rise in number of new companies and self-employed setting up in Marbella The town had broken its record for newly registered companies, with over 20,000 currently in operation

Despite storm clouds gathering over the business world, there was good news out of Marbella this week. The town has beaten its record for the creation of new registered companies, with the total operating up from 18,522 in 2019 to over 20,000 now - an increase of over 2,000.

The town is in sixth place for the number of new firms set up in the period, only behind Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Seville and Malaga. The biggest growth sectors are hospitality, construction and digital services.

At the same time, the number of self-employed (autónomos) are up by 10 per cent on May 2019. The mayor of Marbella has praised the figures.