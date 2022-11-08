Restoration under way of Marbella's historic castle walls “Our aim is for the castle, which is classified as a Site of Cultural Interest, to become an icon for Marbella,” the mayor said

Marbella castle, one of the town’s most important historical sites, is undergoing restoration works which will cost over 500,000 euros. The project will take approximately six months and will be financed partly by the council and partly by Ministry of Development heritage funds.

The mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz, visited the site a few days ago with councillor Diego López to inspect the works and described the castle as one of the “historical jewels” of the town. The restoration is being carried out bit by bit by a specialist company because, Muñoz said, it is vital to preserve the ancient building for future generations.

The works are currently taking place on the east side, and the north wall will be the next to be restored. “Our aim is for the castle, which is classified as a Site of Cultural Interest, to become an icon for Marbella,” the mayor said.

The council is also planning to install ornamental lighting on the castle and surrounding area, to make the historic town centre even more of a tourist attraction.