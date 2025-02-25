Ralli Museum Marbella celebrates its 25th anniversary with a new interactive project

SUR Tuesday, 25 February 2025, 20:14 Compartir

For the Ralli Museum Marbella 2025 is a very special year: they are celebrating their first quarter of a century in the town. The Ralli Collection is the result of years of art-collecting by Harry Recanati, who then decided to put his private collection of Latin American art and European masterpieces into the hands of the people with the creation of the Ralli Museums group, among which is this cultural space that opened its doors in 2000.

"In these years we have travelled a long road in which we have learned and grown. A road on which we have given the best of the museum. In return, we have received affection and recognition, which comforts us and encourages us to continue working and improving," said the museum's director, Rosa Ruiz, commenting on this 25-year milestone.

"We continue to work on the mission entrusted to us by the founders of the Ralli Museums: to disseminate Latin American art beyond its borders through the Ralli Collection and providing something that aims, through exhibitions, projects and activities, to promote cultural exchange, critical thinking and reflection, as well as to generate emotions and feelings," said Ruiz.

On the occasion of this 25th anniversary, Museo Ralli presents the '(i)realidades' project, which will continue over the next two years with a series of cultural initiatives: first, with the exhibition Memories of the land. Leónidas Gambartes (2025), and then with a collaborative and cooperative exhibition, the result of the workshops that will be held throughout the year as part of the project.

The inauguration of the project took place on 15 February at the Museo Ralli Marbella, with the unveiling of the aforementioned exhibition by Leónidas Gambartes, an Argentine artist. It was a special day, which also featured an interpretive dance performance Gualicho, allowing attendees to visit the exhibition and interact with it through the digital devices in the room. The performance Gualicho, which was in dialogue with the work of Gambartes at the opening, is a ritual choreography created by the dance group, Cía Ximena Carnevale, which points to the experience, the memory of the land and tradition, approaching dance and music as a shamanic act, between traditional dance and post-dance theories.

"The exhibition Memories of the land. Leónidas Gambartes has been conceived as an educational curatorial project called (i)realidades, which invites us to reflect on the central themes that Gambartes' work raises: memory, identity, territory and rituality, and whose motivation is to generate collective learning processes based on collaborative creative practice," explained Silvia Sánchez, curator of this interactive project.

The themes of the project will be approached from two main methodologies: active visual ethnography and embodied mediation. The exhibition has interactive mediation devices in the room, which allow visitors to interact in different ways with the exhibition and the themes of the project, with a strong conceptual commitment to explore the artistic possibilities of AI (artificial intelligence).

"A large part of the interaction with (i)realidades will be digital, so it will have a specific website that will be in constant movement, updated in parallel to the development of the project, from which it will be possible to interact live," said Silvia Sánchez.

The educational proposal to be developed is another of the key points of the project. "A pedagogical programme focused on the activation of models of thought based on emotions, through embodied practices, together with processes of artistic creation, both individual and collective, and processes of shared and collaborative learning", said Sánchez. Thus, with (i)realidades the Museo Ralli Marbella demonstrates its validity and investigative zeal when it comes to seeking new ways of artistic expression and its confluence with technology.