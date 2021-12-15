Protests at four Costa del Sol hospitals after two nurses attacked Health workers held demonstrations in Marbella, Benalmádena, Mijas and Estepona, this Wednesday morning, after two paediatric staff suffered abuse

Healthcare workers on the Costa del Sol have held demonstrations at four hospitals to express their condemnation of the attacks suffered by two nurses from the paediatric unit of Marbella’s Costa del Sol Hospital on Tuesday (14 December).

The 11am protests this Wednesday, 15 December, were held at the doors of the External Consultations area of the Costa del Sol Hospital; the Accident and Emergency Department of Benalmádena’s High Resolution Hospital; the main entrance to the High Resolution Centre for Specialties (CARE) in Mijas and the High Resolution Hospital in Estepona.

The healthcare workers’ body, the Agencia Sanitaria Costa del Sol, issued a statement, expressing its rejection and firm condemnation of any type of aggression, whether physical or verbal, against professionals in any of its centres. In addition, it offered its support – including legal assistance - to health professionals when these types of attacks happen.