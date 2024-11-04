Prosecutor demands jail sentences for former Triple A officials who allegedly slaughtered animals with no just cause

María Albarral Marbella Monday, 4 November 2024, 19:08

The former heads of the Triple A animal welfare association in Marbella are facing jail for alleged animal cruelty, falsifying documents, unqualified practice, misappropriation, incorrect administration, contravening the rights of workers and Social Security fraud.

The public prosecutor leading the trial has asked the president (B.P) be jailed for 18 years and the vice-president (A.D) for 10. The document, seen by SUR, points out that "domestic animals have been slaughtered on a massive and unjustified scale, with the sole purpose of reducing costs and dedicating part of the facilities to private purposes, with the aim of making a profit".

Euthanasia products were administered "without having the veterinary knowledge to do so" and with doses supplied below what is recommended to save costs, which resulted in the slow death of animals, mainly healthy puppies, according to the document.

The events, which occurred between 2011 and 2016, were reported by a group of volunteers from the shelter. The Guardia Civil inspected the premises on several occasions where they found the bodies of pets, some of which only had injuries, while others had been "illegally sacrificed".

Other offences

The prosecutor, in his conclusions, said that "with the intention of obtaining an illicit patrimonial benefit, they took possession of several dogs that came into their possession after being lost by their owners, and gave them up for adoption in foreign countries, receiving money in exchange".

Allegedly, many of the animals arriving at the facilities that were microchipped, but were purebred or small, were not returned to their owners as they are in high demand in northern Europe and were stripped of the devices and sold.

Both the president and the vice-president allegedly used 20,426 euros belonging to Triple A for payments that had nothing to do with the association and took possession of 38,618 euros belonging to the association, according to court documents.

The prosecutor also pointed out that B.P. in the period between January 2012 and December 2015 "with intent to defraud the social security system, evaded the payment of contributions in the amount of 246,839.46 euros".

Also, the accused B.P "with the intention of undermining the rights of the workers, employed the worker D.D. without holiday entitlement in 2011 and 2012", according to the document.

The defendants must compensate the association in the amount of 59,044 euros (for improper and unjustified expenses) as well as 40,981 euros (for international adoptions). They will also have to compensate the owners of the dogs given up for adoption with amounts ranging from 500 to 1,500 euros each and the treasury for the amount of 246,839.46 euros for the amount defrauded from the social security system.