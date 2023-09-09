Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Above Space hotel will be one of the projects presented at Sutus SUR
Projects to travel to Moon, Mars and Venus to be unveiled at space congress on the Costa
Tourism

Projects to travel to Moon, Mars and Venus to be unveiled at space congress on the Costa

One of the projects to be unveiled at the Marbella event is called Above Space, which aims to build the first accommodation for tourists in space

Andrea Jiménez

Marbella

Saturday, 9 September 2023, 08:19

A highly-anticipated congress about outer-space - which will unveil projects to travel to take people to the Moon, Mars and Venus - will land in Marbella this month.

Les Roches is preparing to host a new edition of Sutus from 26-28 September, a forum to discuss space and underwater tourism where Nasa officials will be in attendance.

It comes after Spain joined Nasa's Artemis space exploration programme, which promotes collaboration between 28 countries with the aim of returning to the Moon and preparing future trips to Mars.

The Sutus 2023 agenda will include a presentation by the Spanish company Halo Space, which aims to make sustainable and safe journeys into space from 2025 onwards, with zero-emission commercial flights. The experience, in a capsule with a capacity for nine people, will allow passengers to enjoy views of space on a journey lasting between four and six hours - it will reach an altitude of 37 kilometres. Halo Space carried out its first test flight in India on 7 December, "which served to check that the navigation and safety operations work perfectly", the company said.

Another of the projects to be unveiled at the congress is called Above Space, which aims to build the first accommodation for tourists in space. According to Tim Alatorre, head of the project, the aim is to launch two space stations with accommodation for tourists: one in 2025 with a capacity for 28 people and another in 2027 for 400 people. "It will have all the comforts of a luxury hotel, but in space," he said.

