Mayor of Marbella Ángeles Muñoz in Las Catalanes, San Pedro Alcántara- Josele
Project to modernise and revitalise six streets in Costa del Sol town draws to an end

The work in the Los Catalanes area of San Pedro Alcántara has involved an investment of 1.8 million euros, funded by water company Hidralia

María Albarral

Tuesday, 16 April 2024, 17:35

Work to modernise and revitalise six streets in the Los Catalanes area in San Pedro Alcántara on the Costa del Sol has drawn to an end. The project has seen an investment of 1.8 million euros funded by an investment from water company Hidralia.

Mayor of Marbella Ángeles Muñoz visited the area which has involved a complete renovation of the sanitation, telecommunications infrastructures and street furniture where she that "we will continue to support projects to improve the quality of life of the residents". The mayor, who was accompanied by the deputy mayor of San Pedro, Javier García, indicated that this was the third phase of improvements in the town centre.

The project has been carried out in Calles Almendro, Naranjos, Peral, Monda, Vejer and Campillos and has involved the provision of integral drainage networks in all the streets. The streets themselves now give pedestrians priority over vehicles. "It is a design more in line with the needs of the residents," said the mayor, who added that all the lighting has also been renewed. "It was a very complex project in an area with many residents, but our commitment has been to minimise the inconvenience as far as possible," Muñoz concluded.

