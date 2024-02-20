Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Princess Ira Von Fürstenberg, icon of Marbella&#039;s jet set, dies at 83
Princess Ira Von Fürstenberg, icon of Marbella's jet set, dies at 83

The actress and designer was a regular at Marbella's glamorous fiestas for decades, with her husband Alfonso de Hohenlohe

María Albarral

Tuesday, 20 February 2024, 10:43

Princess Ira de Furstenberg has died at the age of 83 at her home in Rome. The actress and designer was married to Prince Alfonso de Hohenlohe with whom she had two children. For years she was one of the great stars of the international jet set in Marbella. She was the niece of the former president of Fiat, Gianni Angela, and was very close to Rainero of Monaco.

Between the 1960s and 1980s, she worked as an actress in around twenty films. In her eclectic filmography, she went from acting under the orders of Franco Zeffirelli to sharing the limelight with Alfredo Landa in No Desearás al Vecino del Quinto.

She also worked for director Franco Nero and is remembered for titles such as: Matchless (1967), I Killed Rasputin (1967), Dead Run (1967), The Vatican Affair (1968), Five Dolls for an August Moon (1970), The Fifth Cord (1971) and Plus Beau Que Moi, Tu Meurs (1982), among others.

As a jewellery designer, her pieces were exhibited at the Marbella Club, the great meeting point of glamour in Marbella.

