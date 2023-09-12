Popular international health and wellness event returns to the Costa del Sol

SUR Marbella Compartir Copiar enlace

All things self-care and healthy living will be promoted by the town hall as World Wellness Weekend returns to Marbella.

The popular international event, between 15-17 September, will be held across different locations in the town including the Parque de Las Constitución, Paseo de La Alameda and at the Puerto Deportivo.

This year's event will include more than 1,600 free initiatives run by around 300 participants. "This year we want to break all the records and also show our strength in this tourist segment once again," director general of Tourism, Laura De Arce, said.

Activities will relate to personal development, sport, food, music, relaxation or treatments, and will include two charity events, a picnic and a dinner to benefit the CADI association.

You can register and view the full programme online at this link.