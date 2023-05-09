Plans announced for Marbella’s first eco resort in bid to fill a gap in the market It would be a different proposal from the traditional sun and beach offer and aim to attract guests all year round, rather than just in high season

Marbella town hall has taken the first step to allow the construction of a new hotel in Coto de los Dolores, in the area between Elviria and La Mairena.

Councillor María Francisca Caracuel explained that the town hall has announced a “declaration of public interest” for the project which comprises a “four or five star gastronomic hotel" and is aimed at “ecotourism, which until now has had a gap in Marbella," she said.

Caracuel went on to explain that it will be the first "eco-resort" in the town, offering a different proposal from the traditional sun and beach offer and aims to attract tourists all year round, rather than just in high season and will include the use of almost 3,000 square metres for the creation of its own vegetable gardens that will be used in the establishment's cuisine.

Further details about the project revealed plans to include its own school to train staff "specialising in local gastronomy based on local produce" and will also have "specialists who will give courses and allow customers to get involved in the whole process of generating this local produce and working the vegetable garden". It also "plans to reforest and enrich the area where this project will be implemented".

Budget

With an overall budget of ten million euros, some 6.5 million euros for the construction itself, and the remaining 3.5 million for its equipment and start-up, the future hotel will have a central building that will house all the common areas "from spa or gym to the entire gastronomy area, as well as rooms", and nine "cabins" scattered throughout the 140,000 square metre estate. The buildings will be just one storey high, "because the aim is to integrate them into a very rich forest environment and a natural landscape that is to be preserved and enhanced".

According to Caracuel, in addition to the jobs created during construction, the hotel will employ between 53 and 70 people, depending on the season.

This is the beginning of the administrative process and must be approved by the council and there will be a 30-day public consultation process. Once the project is given the green light, interested parties will have one year to apply for the licence.