Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Computer-generated image of the new project. SUR
Plan for 97 luxury homes worth almost 22 million euros approved in San Pedro
Planning

Plan for 97 luxury homes worth almost 22 million euros approved in San Pedro

The local government team has given the green light to the construction of a new uxury residential complex

María Albarral

Marbella

Friday, 24 November 2023, 16:57

Compartir

Marbella town hall has given the green light and approved the issue of a building licence for the construction of 97 luxury homes in San Pedro Alcántara, worth a total of 21.7 million euros.

This was announced by council spokesperson Félix Romero and councillor for urban planning José Eduardo Díaz, who highlighted "the boost that this project will give to the urban core of the town".

The company behind this real estate development is ABU Constitución SL. The site is located in the southern area of the San Pedro Alcántara expansion zone.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Young man killed after wall collapse at a building site on the Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Great Britain dumped out of the Davis Cup in Malaga after succumbing to steely Serbia
  3. 3 Weekend rockabilly festival showcases prestigious British and Spanish bands
  4. 4 LACALIZA, a gastronomic leisure experience with the best sea views
  5. 5 Huge campaign to help the needy in Malaga gets under way at 345 supermarkets across the province
  6. 6 2023 will see Malaga airport's runway numbers making history
  7. 7 Davis Cup dream dashed for the Dutch as Italy outmuscle Netherlands in Malaga
  8. 8 Malaga Airport sets the challenge of reaching one flight per minute
  9. 9 Estepona's drought solution: a fast-build desalination plant by the sea
  10. 10 Costa del Sol town shines during German film week in Malaga

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad