Plan for 97 luxury homes worth almost 22 million euros approved in San Pedro

Marbella town hall has given the green light and approved the issue of a building licence for the construction of 97 luxury homes in San Pedro Alcántara, worth a total of 21.7 million euros.

This was announced by council spokesperson Félix Romero and councillor for urban planning José Eduardo Díaz, who highlighted "the boost that this project will give to the urban core of the town".

The company behind this real estate development is ABU Constitución SL. The site is located in the southern area of the San Pedro Alcántara expansion zone.