Malaga's iconic El Pimpi gets ready to open in Marbella

Puente Romano Beach Resort in Marbella resort is set to expand its dining experiences with three new restaurants offering different types of cuisine. El Pimpi is due to open its new establishment at the beginning of May.

This is the first expansion of Malaga city's iconic bodega which opened its doors in 1971, run by Pepe Cobos and Paco Campos. It is still in the hands of the Cobos family together with actor Antonio Banderas and Pablo Gonzalo.

Decoration plays a big part in Chanca by COYA.

It will be joined by Chanca by COYA, which picks up the baton from Coya Marbella, which opened last year. It will offer an immersive Peruvian-inspired dining experience accompanied by carefully chosen décor that also plays an important part in the sophisticated ambience of the space.

"When the night begins, Chanca by COYA transforms into a place for music and party enthusiasts, ushering in a new era of elevated nightlife experiences in Marbella," says COYA Group Global COO Yannis Stanisiere.

The first in Spain

The third new dining experience at Puerto Romano Beach Resort, Gaia Marbella, is already open to the public. The name pays tribute to a goddess from Greek mythology and the cuisine follows suit; chefs Izu Ani and Orestis Kotefas prepare Greek-Mediterranean dishes such as carpaccio of whole sea bream, roast kid in a wood-fired oven and Kritharaki Orzo seafood pasta, among others.

Gaia pays homage to Greek-Mediterranean cuisine.

The experience is rounded off with NYX Marbella, where diners can enjoy handcrafted cocktails. "Gaia is a totally unique concept, offering guests a 'home from home' experience on every visit and in every city. We are proud to present our 'made in Dubai' concept and the experience that comes with it in Marbella," said Fundamental Hospitality president Evgeny Kuzin. The group currently has restaurants in London, Monte Carlo, Doha and Dubai, making Marbella its first in Spain.