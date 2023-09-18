Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Juan Carlos Domínguez
In pictures: Iconic Marbella hotel celebrates new lease of life after eye-watering 31-million-euro investment
Tourism

In pictures: Iconic Marbella hotel celebrates new lease of life after eye-watering 31-million-euro investment

The 266-bedroom Hotel El Fuerte Marbella has been transformed into a five-star establishment and will also feature an Edge restaurant onsite, headed by four Michelin-starred chef Paco Pérez

Andrea Jiménez

Marbella

Monday, 18 September 2023, 15:59

Compartir

The 65-year-old Hotel El Fuerte Marbella has turned a new page in its history reopened to the public as a five-star establishment following a 31-million-euro refurbishment (14 million in construction, 10 million in equipment and 7 million in expenses such as licenses, fees, opening costs, among others).

Juan Carlos Domínguez
Imagen principal - In pictures: Iconic Marbella hotel celebrates new lease of life after eye-watering 31-million-euro investment
Imagen secundaria 1 - In pictures: Iconic Marbella hotel celebrates new lease of life after eye-watering 31-million-euro investment
Imagen secundaria 2 - In pictures: Iconic Marbella hotel celebrates new lease of life after eye-watering 31-million-euro investment

The Luque García family - founder and owner of the hotel - threw an opening party of more than 400 guests on Friday 15 September. The interior of the 266-room hotel, designed by Jaime Beriestain and who used Andalucía as his main inspiration, was shown off to attendees. "He has encapsulated casual luxury within the Andalusian tradition, paired with a contemporary look," the family said.

Juan Carlos Domínguez
Imagen principal - In pictures: Iconic Marbella hotel celebrates new lease of life after eye-watering 31-million-euro investment
Imagen secundaria 1 - In pictures: Iconic Marbella hotel celebrates new lease of life after eye-watering 31-million-euro investment
Imagen secundaria 2 - In pictures: Iconic Marbella hotel celebrates new lease of life after eye-watering 31-million-euro investment

"The new Fuerte Marbella combines warm, harmonious and open spaces that are inspired by great palaces or Andalusian farmhouses, with earthy colours, terracotta, spicy, natural and vegetable tones, always from a timeless vision," added the compan.

Juan Carlos Domínguez
Imagen principal - In pictures: Iconic Marbella hotel celebrates new lease of life after eye-watering 31-million-euro investment
Imagen secundaria 1 - In pictures: Iconic Marbella hotel celebrates new lease of life after eye-watering 31-million-euro investment
Imagen secundaria 2 - In pictures: Iconic Marbella hotel celebrates new lease of life after eye-watering 31-million-euro investment

The new five-star hotel will also have an Edge restaurant onsite, headed by four Michelin-starred chef Paco Pérez. It joins the already existing Soleo restaurant, which has been offering top quality Mediterranean gastronomy for six years.

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Benalmádena's Oktoberfest craft beer festival draws big crowds
  2. 2 Three-goal thriller delights Malaga CF fans at La Rosaleda
  3. 3 Mother arrested for going out with partner and leaving three-year-old son home alone in Malaga
  4. 4 Spanish driver Carlos Sainz breaks Red Bull domination with Singapore GP victory
  5. 5 Man allegedly kills his mother's dog by throwing it from eleventh floor in Malaga
  6. 6 The 2023 Solheim Cup touches down on the Costa del Sol
  7. 7 Fuengirola set to get three more murals to brighten up neighbourhood
  8. 8 What will it cost to cremate or bury a pet in Malaga? Planned animal cemetery releases pricing details
  9. 9 Super Cup dream is over for plucky Unicaja

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad