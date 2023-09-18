In pictures: Iconic Marbella hotel celebrates new lease of life after eye-watering 31-million-euro investment

Andrea Jiménez Marbella Compartir Copiar enlace

The 65-year-old Hotel El Fuerte Marbella has turned a new page in its history reopened to the public as a five-star establishment following a 31-million-euro refurbishment (14 million in construction, 10 million in equipment and 7 million in expenses such as licenses, fees, opening costs, among others).

The Luque García family - founder and owner of the hotel - threw an opening party of more than 400 guests on Friday 15 September. The interior of the 266-room hotel, designed by Jaime Beriestain and who used Andalucía as his main inspiration, was shown off to attendees. "He has encapsulated casual luxury within the Andalusian tradition, paired with a contemporary look," the family said.

"The new Fuerte Marbella combines warm, harmonious and open spaces that are inspired by great palaces or Andalusian farmhouses, with earthy colours, terracotta, spicy, natural and vegetable tones, always from a timeless vision," added the compan.

The new five-star hotel will also have an Edge restaurant onsite, headed by four Michelin-starred chef Paco Pérez. It joins the already existing Soleo restaurant, which has been offering top quality Mediterranean gastronomy for six years.