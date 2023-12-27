Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on A-7 coast road in Marbella

Sections
Highlight
Malaga
Wednesday, 27 December 2023, 09:48
Compartir
A person on foot has died after being hit by a vehicle on the A-7 coast road near the Costa del Sol Hospital this Wednesday morning, 27 December.
Sources from the Directorate-General of Traffic control centre confirmed that the incident has led to the closure of the right lane as well as about three kilometres of traffic tailbacks towards Malaga (km 1038).
According to information provided to SUR by Emergencias 112 Andalucía, the Guardia Civil, health services were alerted but, so far, no further information has been released about the victim or how the fatal accident happened.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Te puede interesar
Cómo evitar la ruina financiera después de ganar el Gordo
El Diario Vasco
Crispación y sosiego tras el cambio de las luces «provocativas» en Tordesillas
El Norte de Castilla
Las profecías de Nostradamus para 2024
El Comercio
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.