Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on A-7 coast road in Marbella

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Wednesday, 27 December 2023, 09:48 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A person on foot has died after being hit by a vehicle on the A-7 coast road near the Costa del Sol Hospital this Wednesday morning, 27 December.

Sources from the Directorate-General of Traffic control centre confirmed that the incident has led to the closure of the right lane as well as about three kilometres of traffic tailbacks towards Malaga (km 1038).

According to information provided to SUR by Emergencias 112 Andalucía, the Guardia Civil, health services were alerted but, so far, no further information has been released about the victim or how the fatal accident happened.