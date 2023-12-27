Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Image of the traffic tailbacks caused by the incident. DGT
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on A-7 coast road in Marbella
112 incident

Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on A-7 coast road in Marbella

The fatal incident happened just after 7.30am this Wednesday morning and led to the closure of the right lane and long traffic tailbacks in the area

Rossel Aparicio

Rossel Aparicio

Malaga

Wednesday, 27 December 2023, 09:48

Compartir

A person on foot has died after being hit by a vehicle on the A-7 coast road near the Costa del Sol Hospital this Wednesday morning, 27 December.

Sources from the Directorate-General of Traffic control centre confirmed that the incident has led to the closure of the right lane as well as about three kilometres of traffic tailbacks towards Malaga (km 1038).

According to information provided to SUR by Emergencias 112 Andalucía, the Guardia Civil, health services were alerted but, so far, no further information has been released about the victim or how the fatal accident happened.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 One million fewer British tourists visit Spain this year compared to the pre-pandemic boom year of 2019
  2. 2 Airline's ground handling strikes are back on in Spain, and these are the new dates affected
  3. 3 Iconic ombú tree that inspired famous Spanish poet gets the chop in Benalmádena
  4. 4 Spain's hospitality industry continues to be plagued by shortage of qualified staff
  5. 5 Cult leaders that promised to 'cure' homosexuality through forced sex busted in Spain
  6. 6 These are the cinemas in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol experiencing a boom by showing films in their original version languages
  7. 7 Fireworks set to return for the New Year in Spain and these are the rules and regulations
  8. 8 Fuengirola pays tribute to the Costa's famous 'espeto' skewered sardine dish with new sculpture
  9. 9 From the coin trick to a black bag: expert tips to keep your Christmas poinsettia plant looking at its best
  10. 10 Spanish government finalises anti-crisis plan with energy bill rebates under the spotlight

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad