Over 300 people join Marbella's first carnival fun run Proceeds from the race will be donated to support four dance schools sending students to a competition in Paris this September

Ángeles Muñoz, the Mayor of Marbella, participated in the flash mob that took place before the race started. / josele

The streets of Marbella were filled with colourfully-dressed dancers this Sunday 6 March, before a fun run took place as part of the carnival celebrations.

The event was organised by four dance schools that will be sending 140 students and nine instructors to the European final of a dance competition called Vive Tu Sueño (Live Your Dream) which will take place in Paris this September. The money raised through the race's registration fee will support the schools' project.

Organisers explained, “Four schools arranged the event: Melania Leiva, Alba Donoso, Muévete de Rocío Guerrero and Solera de Jeréz.” They were pleased with the turnout, adding, “This is the first of many events that we will put on between now and September.”

The fun run was backed by the council, and the mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, was present and even took part in the flash mob that preceded the race. She showed support for this initiative, and for others which the dance schools aim to organise, given that their efforts will promote Marbella's name in Europe.

“The goal is for over a hundred students to go to Paris, and for some parents to be able to go with them,” explained Muñoz. “Being at the same time as carnival, many people have come dressed up and in good spirit. There's a great atmosphere” she added.

The mayor also highlighted the sense of companionship between the four schools. Far from competing against one another, they are working together to fulfil their dream of dancing in the French capital, where they will perform urban rhythms, freestyles, and flamenco, among other styles.

As well as the race, there was a raffle with prizes gifted from local companies. Before the starting gun everyone present took part in a choreographed dance routine to the song Madre Tierra.