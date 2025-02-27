Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Computer image of the future sports facilities. SUR
Over 600 parking spaces for Miraflores

María Albarral

Thursday, 27 February 2025, 13:23

Earlier this week Marbella council approved an agreement that it will sign with the regional government for the creation of more than 600 parking spaces and sports and social facilities next to the África hostel, in the Miraflores neighbourhood.

The initiative will enable a two-story car park, of which, nearly half will be allocated to public parking at a price of one euro for a 12-hour period. It will also include spaces for sale to local residents and other spaces reserved for the use of the facilities.

