View of the pool and the façade of the villa for sale.
One of Spain&#039;s most exclusive villas up for sale in Marbella: this is the eye-watering price tag
One of Spain's most exclusive villas up for sale in Marbella: this is the eye-watering price tag

Located on the largest private plot on the luxurious Sierra Blanca development, the Las Vegas-inspired Villa Bellagio is being marketed by Engel & Völkers

Pilar Martínez

Pilar Martínez

Malaga

Wednesday, 9 April 2025, 10:40

A single, yet determined, 'For Sale' sign hangs on one of the most exclusive properties not only in Marbella on the Costa del Sol, but also in the whole of Spain. Leading real estate company Engel & Völkers is marketing Villa Bellagio: an ultra-luxury property located in the Sierra Blanca area, part of what is known as the town's 'Golden Mile'. The price? An eye-watering 70 million euros.

The property stands out for its sensational architectural design and exceptional dimensions, combined with state-of-the-art technology and the services of a five-star resort. "The property marks a before and after in the ultra-luxury market in Spain," said the real estate agency.

Set in the 'Beverly Hills of Marbella' and some 300 metres above sea level, the property is surely a crown jewel. A magnificent fountain welcomes visitors, alluding to the famous prototype in front of the Bellagio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. From there, the path leads to the interior, where four suites of 40 square metres each and eight of 50 square metres occupy the first and the second floors, respectively.

5,507

square metres of a palatial residence with thirteen suites, spa, hairdresser's salon, cinema, bowling alley and garage for 42 cars

The lower level is entirely dedicated to relaxation and wellness. It includes a spa, a heated indoor pool adorned with handcrafted mosaics, a traditional hammam, Finnish sauna, fully equipped gym, massage room and hair and nail salon. It also has a large terrace with a 22-metre swimming pool from which you can enjoy breath-taking views.

Villa Bellagio is described by the real estate agency as "a palatial residence, spanning a built-up area of 5,507 square metres, resting on the largest private plot in the area, with breathtaking panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and 22 columns, up to eight metres high". Inside, the striking curved double staircase in the entrance hall is a highlight, as is the dining room for fourteen guests, which is complemented by a 60-square-metre state-of-the-art kitchen with high-end service and a no less luxurious outdoor barbecue area.

Leisure is another major attraction of this villa. The mansion has a professional bowling alley, a billiard room with bar, a cinema for 22 people, an air-conditioned exhibition garage for a car collection, as well as an underground garage with space for 30 additional vehicles. There is also a state-of-the-art home automation system and surround sound in every corner for a unique sensory experience.

The villa is a dream attainable by very few pockets. The designers and promoters of Villa Bellagio describe it as one of the most outstanding residences in Spain. It was awarded the prestigious Macael Awards for Best Design in 2022 (given under the name Villa Ricotta II), an honour presented by the King and Queen of Spain.

