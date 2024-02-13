Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Employment advisor Alejandro Freijo. Josele
More than 100 recruiting companies lined up for Marbella&#039;s sixth annual jobs fair
Employment

More than 100 recruiting companies lined up for Marbella's sixth annual jobs fair

The event for jobseekers takes place this Thursday at the town's Palacio de Ferias y Congreso and more than 2,500 people have already registered to attend

María Albarral

Marbella

Tuesday, 13 February 2024, 12:41

The Palacio de Ferias y Congresos Adolfo Suárez in Marbella will this Thursday 15 February be the venue for the town's sixth annual jobs fair.

The event will attract more than 100 companies together with public institutions, associations and foundations to offer jobs in different sectors such as tourism, insurance or hospitality, among others. Employment adviser Alejandro Freijo pointed out there are already more than 2,500 people registered, with more expected in the coming days.

"We recommend downloading the entrance ticket for the event to avoid queues," he said. "The event aims to bring companies closer to candidates and vice versa to facilitate both the job placement of the unemployed and the selection processes of the firms," Freijo added.

As well as 140 stands where jobs will be offered and information will also be provided, the job fair will also have two presentations: one in the Gregorio García Hall at 11am which will host a talk on the importance of personal branding, and another in the 'Speech Corner', which will cover personal interviews, CVs and selection processes.

"Once again we have set ourselves the challenge of promoting and helping to improve the city's employment figures," Freijo said, who encouraged those interested to obtain more information on the council's website https://empleo.marbella.es.

