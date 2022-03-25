Numbers of police and fire staff to be increased Marbella town hall has put out 28 positions for the police force and a further 12 for firefighters

Marbella Town Hall has confirmed that it will be offering 28 new positions in its Local Police force and 12 for firefighters. This will bring the numbers of new personnel contracted since the ruling party took over to 90.

The mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, has also referred to more investment in equipment, such as vehicles and surveillance systems "so that our security forces are the most technologically advanced" and the control and command centre, will - in her opinion - be one of the most advanced in Europe.