New tourist office opens in San Pedro Alcántara The 300-square-metre premises are located on the boulevard next to the town’s main roundabout, and even feature a rest area for taxi drivers

The new San Pedro Alcántara tourist office is now up and running. It is a modern 300-square-metre space located on the boulevard next to the town's main roundabout. Mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz, who visited the facility together with the deputy mayor of San Pedro, Javier García last week described it as a "symbolic and special building at the entrance to the town".

The project has been financed by a grant from Malaga’s provincial authority, the Diputación, and has resulted in the creation of a "modern space, with green areas and water zones", Muñoz added.

The facilities are also intended to be used for meetings and gatherings of local groups. There are seven work stations, a multimedia meeting room, another multi-purpose room and a room for the video surveillance system.

The building also has a rest area for taxi drivers at the taxi rank located just in front of the office, at the request of the taxi drivers themselves. Muñoz stressed that "we have achieved a multifunctional room, which will be of great use both for our groups and for visitors to San Pedro Alcántara, who will have a new and better point of reference to discover the attractions of the town".