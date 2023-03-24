New sewage network for Marbella neighbourhood The project in the La Capellanía area includes the construction of a new road connecting it to Lomas del Virrey

A new network will tackle the sewage problems in the La Capellanía area located to the northwest of Marbella. The project also includes the creation of a road that will connect the area to Lomas del Virrey. The works have a completion period of around six months and an investment of 800,000 euros, which is fully funded by the public water company Hidralia.

The project consists of building a new sewage network that joins the one of La Capellanía with the existing one in Lomas del Virrey, to avoid contamination of the rainwater collector and eliminating the spillages. New lighting will also be installed in the area.

The new road that will connect the two residential areas “will be 700 metres long and 10 metres wide, including a three-metre carriageway in each direction and two pavements on both sides, each two metres wide,” according to mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz, who visited the project last weekend. She added that the road will relieve traffic congestion in the area and provide an alternative to the AP-7 motorway.