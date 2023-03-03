New section of coastal path will be ready for Easter opening

Joaquina Dueñas Compartir Copiar enlace

The new section of Malaga province's Senda Litoral (coastal path), which will link Marbella with Mijas, will be ready for Easter. This was confirmed by Marbella mayor Ángeles Muñoz during her visit to the latest 550-metre stretch of walkway this week.

The work is estimated to take one month.

«The objective is to continue advancing to complete the connection of 27 kilometres of the town's coastline,» said the councillor who added that «there will be less than five kilometres required to complete the entire promenade, which is undoubtedly one of the great tourist attractions of the municipality».

The Senda Litoral project aims to link the 170 kilometres of the province's coastline for walkers and continues to progress at a good pace. It has now reached 85 per cent completion in the seven years since it was launched by the Diputación, the Malaga provincial authority.