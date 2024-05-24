Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Plot where the new bus station will be built. Josele
New one-million-euro bus station for San Pedro to go out to tender before end of year
Transport

New one-million-euro bus station for San Pedro to go out to tender before end of year

The project includes six covered bays so that buses can park, as well as a transit stop, a parking area for electric vehicle charging and a building with a waiting area for passengers

María Albarral

Marbella

Friday, 24 May 2024, 13:14

Compartir

The construction of a bus station in San Pedro Alcántara is becoming increasingly necessary.

The deputy mayor, Javier García, has revealed that the signing of an agreement with the Junta de Andalucía to build a new transport interchange is imminent, so the building works will be tendered before the end of the year for an amount exceeding one million euros.

The project includes six covered bays so that buses can park, a transit stop, a parking area for electric vehicle charging and a building with a lounge for passengers, a ticket office, public toilets and storage.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Benalmádena ends 'senseless experiment' by restoring coastal road back to two lanes
  2. 2 Tivoli workers on the Costa del Sol amusement park's 52nd anniversary: 'We very much hope to see it reopen soon'
  3. 3 Largest fashion outlet fair on the Costa del Sol returns to Marbella
  4. 4 Suspected drug dealer who fled from UK to Spain faces extradition after being tracked down
  5. 5 The NEW Beach Club Higuerón opens its doors on the 31st of May
  6. 6 Mijas residents launch campaign to stop construction of 'unnecessary' petrol station
  7. 7 Mao Street Food: A New Wave of Asian Flavours at Mijas Costa
  8. 8 Specsavers Fuengirola partners with beach clean-up group to recycle old and unwanted glasses
  9. 9 Las Lagunas honours its patron with traditional pilgrimage on Sunday 26 May
  10. 10 Gibraltar government's last-minute talks averts industrial action on the Rock

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad