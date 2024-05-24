New one-million-euro bus station for San Pedro to go out to tender before end of year

Plot where the new bus station will be built.

María Albarral Marbella Friday, 24 May 2024, 13:14 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The construction of a bus station in San Pedro Alcántara is becoming increasingly necessary.

The deputy mayor, Javier García, has revealed that the signing of an agreement with the Junta de Andalucía to build a new transport interchange is imminent, so the building works will be tendered before the end of the year for an amount exceeding one million euros.

The project includes six covered bays so that buses can park, a transit stop, a parking area for electric vehicle charging and a building with a lounge for passengers, a ticket office, public toilets and storage.