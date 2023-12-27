New low emission zone signs installed in Marbella and San Pedro

María Albarral Wednesday, 27 December 2023, 20:30 Compartir Copiar enlace

New 'Zona de Bajas Emisiones' (ZBE) low emission zone signs have gone up in the centres of Marbella and San Pedro Alcántara. However, as the town hall announced in October, the signs are provisional and while drivers might get a warning, they will not be fined until a study of air quality measurement and the development of the relevant bylaw is introduced.

According to the Law on Climate Change and Energy Transition, municipalities in Spain with more than 50,000 inhabitants are obliged to establish ZBE areas to phase out the use of the most polluting petrol and diesel vehicles. "The regulation is obligatory, so despite the fact that Marbella has the second-best air quality in Spain, it must also have this zone," said the local government spokesperson, Félix Romero, recently.

Marbella has followed the model used by Malaga city, having looked into systems used by cities including Madrid, Zaragoza and Alicante. "There is no universal signage, so we have chosen the same as Malaga city, as it made more sense to have uniformity with a neighbouring city," said the councillor.

The ZBE covers the central areas of Marbella and San Pedro, where most of the roads are already pedestrianised. The zones are limited to vehicles with environmental labels B, C, Eco and Zero; those associated with residents or owners and tenants of parking spaces, commercial premises or tourist accommodation in these areas, delivery, emergency vehicles, Blue Badge holders and municipal service vehicles.

"The aim is to promote an awareness-raising campaign in these areas. During these months we will monitor the functioning of the system in this area and this will allow us to subsequently develop more effective regulations," Romero explained.

Other Costa del Sol towns

Spain’s Climate Change Act set the deadline of 2023 for municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants to implement their Low Emission Zones (ZBEs), however many have been unable to meet the deadline. In practice, it means that 149 towns and cities will need to define an area in their urban centres where over-polluting vehicles cannot enter.

Other Costa del Sol resorts whose central areas will be affected in Malaga province include Benálmadena, Estepona, Mijas, Fuengirola, Malaga city, Marbella, Torremolinos and Vélez-Málaga.