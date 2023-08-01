New four-star hotel opens its doors on Marbella's Golden Mile Eurostars Oasis Marbella will be an ideal destination for those who want to enjoy superior accommodation with all the comforts, close to the beach and the vibrant atmosphere of the Costa del Sol resort

Eurostars Hotel Group has opened a new establishment on the Costa del Sol: a four-star hotel on Marbella's Golden Mile. With 68 rooms, it joins the more than 40 establishments in Andalucía belonging to this hotel chain, part of the Hotusa Group, the firm said in a statement.

The newly built hotel is located five minutes' walk from the beach and has "privileged views" of the sea. Under the name Eurostars Oasis Marbella, it has a gastronomic space, wellness area, solarium on the top floor, gym and outdoor swimming pool with Balinese beds and pool bar.

Its 68 rooms have a terrace, and its design is inspired by nature, "with a predominance of light tones and wood as the main features", the company explained. All rooms have natural light and are soundproofed. Outside, the aim is to simulate an oasis with different types of vegetation in the gardens, "in keeping with the hotel's name".

Eurostars currently has 42 hotel establishments in Andalucía, 11 in Cadiz, 10 in Cordoba, 8 in Seville, 6 in Granada, 6 in Malaga and 1 in Huelva. In addition to this new opening in Marbella, the chain is developing several projects in the Andalusian region: one of them will be located in the former Palacio de la Tinta in Malaga. Another will be located in the Casa del Almirante in Cadiz and in the Palacio de los Condes de Puerto Hermoso in Jerez, all three under the boutique brand of signature hotels Áurea Hotels.

According to the president of the Hotusa Group, Amancio López Seijas, "Andalucía is a region of great strategic importance. We are proud to continue to grow with it and to bring excellence to its accommodation offer so that it can meet its high demand. The Eurostars Oasis Marbella will be an ideal destination for those who want to enjoy superior accommodation with all the comforts, close to the beach and the vibrant atmosphere of Marbella".

Eurostars, the hotel operating division of Grupo Hotusa, has a portfolio of more than 250 hotels in 19 countries, developed under six commercial brands (Eurostars Hotels, Áurea Hotels, Exe Hotels, Ikonik Hotels, Crisol Hotels and Tandem Suites).