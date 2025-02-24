Marbella sees 290-million-euro investment in new and refurbished hotels

María Albarral Marbella Monday, 24 February 2025, 15:58 Compartir

Hotels in Marbella continue to grow and modernise and new establishments coexist with long-standing favourites which have undergone major refurbishments to increase comfort and services for their guests in recent years. In total, around 290 million euros have been invested in around 50 of the town's hotels over the last seven years and these establishments are already starting to prepare for this year's high season.

Town planning councillor José Eduardo Díaz visited the refurbishment work which is nearing completion at Los Monteros. He said that the town has some "outstanding initiatives for the new creation or remodelling of the municipality's tourist infrastructure". In the same vein Díaz pointed out that the sector, which brings together a total of 68 hotels in the town, "has led a substantial improvement of its facilities in recent years, which have allowed to increase and raise the quality of its offer".

Los Monteros hotel, which has seen an investment of 14 million euros, "is a clear example of this momentum and a symbol that the historic area of our town is being modernised and renovated", said Díaz.

Hotel projects

Along with Los Monteros, the councillor highlighted other projects that have been carried out in recent years, such as the refurbishment of El Fuerte and Club Med Magna Marbella hotels (formerly Don Miguel), the construction being undertaken in Gualdamina, with an investment of around 56 million euros, and the renovation of Incosol, with a budget of 87.5 million euros.

"Hotels such as the Don Carlos are also being transformed and others will be extended, such as the Melia Banús or the Don Pepe," said the councillor, who added that "the new developments include outstanding initiatives like the Four Seasons or the W hotel, in addition to the tourism projects that will be carried out in future plans, especially in San Pedro Alcántara".

Marbella is an exclusive destination which is increasingly committed to quality tourism and high purchasing power and data from Spain's National Statistics Institute (INE) show that in 2024 the town had the highest average revenue per hotel room (ADR) in Spain at 214.07 euros per night.