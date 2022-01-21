One of UK’s most wanted fugitives arrested on Costa del Sol just hours after public appeal Joshua Hendry, aged 30, is accused of drug trafficking and was detained in Marbella’s San Pedro de Alcántara

Friday, 21 January 2022, 19:16

Spanish police have arrested a 30-year-old British fugitive wanted for drug trafficking after being located on the Costa del Sol, specifically in the San Pedro de Alcántara area of Marbella. The man was spotted just hours after the United Kingdom and Spanish authorities requested the public’s help to locate twelve fugitives on the UK National Crime Agency’s 'Most Wanted' list.

The arrested man is Joshua Hendry who was detained in San Pedro de Alcántara on Thursday afternoon, after an off-duty police officer recognised him after seeing the NCA and CrimeStoppers footage from the campaign launch at the British Embassy in Madrid on Wednesday.

Hendry, formerly of Walton, Liverpool, was wanted by Humberside Police.

He is alleged to have trafficked heroin and cocaine from Liverpool to Grimsby for onward distribution.

He has been taken into custody and will appear in court soon as part of extradition proceedings.

Tom Dowdall, NCA Deputy Director of International, said: “This is a rapid result and it’s testimony to the power these appeals can have as well as the NCA’s international reach.

“Whether it’s using tip-offs from the public, sharing intelligence or deploying specialist capabilities, UK law enforcement and our Spanish partners are working as one to trace and arrest the other 11 fugitives.

“Those men will know now that we’re after them. They can live their lives anxiously looking over their shoulders and wondering if today’s the day they get caught or they can do the right thing and hand themselves in.”

Chief Inspector Rhodri Troake of Humberside Police said: “We’d like to thank the National Crime Agency for their assistance in locating and arresting Hendry as a part of an efficient and fast-moving operation.

“Hendry is alleged to have trafficked heroin and crack cocaine from Liverpool to Grimsby for onward distribution within our local communities. This type of criminality can cause significant disruption to our local communities and we will continue to do everything we can to continue to bring those responsible to justice."

Founder and Chair of the charity Crimestoppers, Lord Ashcroft, said: “Having this fugitive arrested within days of his details being publicised shows the value of our joint campaign with the NCA. Remember, if you know the whereabouts of any of the other Most Wanted individuals who have so far evaded justice, you can tell our charity what you know. We guarantee you’ll stay completely anonymous.”

Comfortable mixing with the British community

At the launch press conference, the British NCA highlighted the fact that many of the wanted fugitives were hiding, according to police inquiries, in the Costa del Sol area. "They feel comfortable mixing with the British community," said Steve Rodhouse, who also warned of the possibility that they continue committing crimes once they settle in Spain.

The authorities request that any information related to the eleven remaining fugitives be channelled through CrimeStoppers, which has an anonymous and free telephone number in Spain - 900 926 111 - where calls can be answered in English or Spanish.