Morning raid in Marbella sees organised criminal gang members arrested

Officers from the Drugs and Organised Crime Unit (UDYCO) and the Special Security Operations Groups (GOES) took part in the operation on Thursday close to the promenade

Irene Quirante Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

A large National Police operation was mounted in Marbella on Thursday morning as part of an operation against organised crime, resulting in at least four arrests.

The raid took place in the area of the Skol flats, located just a few minutes' walk from the seafront promenade. At around 8am, the police vehicles made an appearance, attracting the attention of neighbours and passers-by.

This operation, which is still under way, involved members of the Drugs and Organised Crime Unit (UDYCO) and the Special Operational Security Groups (GOES), given the dangerous nature of the suspects.

The total number of people in custody has not been revealed, although the sources consulted suggest that at least four arrests have been made.