The deputy mayor, Félix Romero, at the opening of the conference. SUR
More than 250 health tourism representatives gather for global conference in Marbella
Tourism

More than 250 health tourism representatives gather for global conference in Marbella

The Costa del Sol town is hosting the fourteenth World Health Tourism Congress (WHTC) which brings together healthcare providers from all around the globe

María Albarral

Marbella

Tuesday, 18 February 2025, 16:19

Marbella is hosting the fourteenth World Health Tourism Congress (WHTC), which brings together more than 250 representatives from the sector at the town's Palacio de Ferias y Congresos Adolfo Suárez. Deputy mayor of Marbella, Félix Romero, and the general director for the sector, Laura de Arce, attended the inauguration of the event on Monday 17 February.

For two days the event will connect health companies from all over Europe with the largest corporate buyers of medical care from the Middle East, Africa and the Europe.

Romero said, "We are one of the major destinations associated with this sector" and added, "We have a perfect cocktail of services and climate for medical or recovery stays". The deputy mayor said that the meeting, which is being held for the first time in the town, "is a unique opportunity to promote synergies and business opportunities".

De Arce highlighted the importance of the networking opportunities that are taking place during the event, with an average of 27 meetings planned for each of the operators. "It is essential that Marbella continues to position itself in health tourism to attract people who require medical treatment at any time of the year," she said.

Finally, the conference organiser, Ghassam Aridi, thanked Marbella town hall for its support and said that the town "is a luxury and health tourism destination". He explained that the event brings together key investors, high-level corporate buyers and suppliers specialising in health tourism and includes conferences on the latest trends, challenges and developments in the industry by internationally renowned professionals.

Among those attending the conference are ministries of health from middle eastern countries, as well as large corporations that manage medical travel for their employees and insurance companies.

