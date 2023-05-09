More than 1,000 Starlite jobs up for grabs on the Costa del Sol The company is looking to fill positions in logistics, catering, ticketing, security, hospitality, commercial and lounge for the Marbella festival

Starlite Occident opened the registration process for the more than 1,000 positions for this year’s festival on Monday 8 May.

The next stage will be face-to-face interviews due to take place from Tuesday 16 to Friday 19 May at the Palacio de Congresos in Marbella. During the selection process, which is being carried out together with the employment platform Jobandtalent, Starlite Occident will conduct up to 500 interviews per day.

Positions available include box office staff, ushers, area and bar managers, waiters, servers, runners, reservation staff, hosts, administrative and maintenance staff, security guards, drivers, parking attendants, logistics coordinators, office staff, cooks, kitchen assistants, shop managers and assistants, among others.

The total annual impact in terms of employment, including the impact of the organisation and that of the attendees during the 2022 festival was 6,450 FTE (full-time equivalent) jobs, which is equivalent to per cent of the FTE employment in Malaga in 2019. During the eleven years of the festival's presence in Marbella the total impact in terms of employment has been 31,925 FTE jobs, according to the organisers.

In terms of Malaga and the sector, the jobs generated by Starlite Occident directly and indirectly are equivalent to 1.2% of the FTE jobs in the services sector in Malaga; 15.6% of the FTE jobs in the industry sector in Malaga; 11.2% of the FTE jobs in the construction sector in Malaga; or 40.6% of the FTE jobs in the agriculture sector in Malaga.

The application window is open until 15 May and anyone interested must register through the festival's official website: