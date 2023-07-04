More than 100 abandoned vehicles removed from Marbella's streets so far in 2023 Anyone can report a potentially abandoned vehicle by emailing the town hall

Marbella town hall has removed 120 abandoned vehicles from the streets in the first half of 2023. In recent years, this procedure has intensified with a special campaign that totalled 1,130 cases opened in 2022, especially in industrial estates, according to the councillor for Public Safety, José Eduardo Díaz.

The councillor specified that of these 120 vehicles, almost 74 percent (91 in total) were collected during the intensive campaign that took place between 24 April and 5 June. "This is a task carried out by the Local Police and requires a significant administrative effort," Díaz pointed out.

The procedure for removing these cars begins with the detection of the vehicle by officers and continues with the verification that it has not been moved from the same place for a period of one month, "in accordance with the specific regulations", explained the head of the Local Police, Javier Martín.

Town hall help

Subsequently, the procedure to remove the vehicle is initiated, transferring it to the depot where a new request is made to the owner. If the owner does not come forward, the process culminates in the destruction of the vehicle "and it is automatically deregistered", explained Martín.

He indicated that the town hall offers the possibility of deregistering the vehicle and removing it from the public road and its subsequent destruction for those who do not have the means to do so themselves, "following the owner's request through the municipal registers".

According to the data offered by Díaz, a total of 300 vehicles were removed in 2022, compared to 228 vehicles in 2021 and 143 in 2020.

Anyone who has spotted a possible abandoned vehicle can report it by emailing the town hall at: depositovehiculos.policia@marbella.es.