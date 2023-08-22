More sand for Marbella beaches

Europa Press Marbella Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Marbella town hall is carrying out work from midnight to 8am to bring more sand to the beaches of San Pedro Alcántara. In a press statement, the town hall said that the work is being carried out "while waiting for the central government to provide a definitive solution with the construction of the breakwaters".

Mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz, said that the work is being done by the town hall “despite the fact that it is not a municipal task".

Muñoz explained that 120,000 cubic metres of sand, which is coming from work being carried out in El Rosario, next to the coast, will be distributed between Las Chapas-Alicate, Casablanca, Fontanilla and San Pedro beaches.

The material is being moved and spread with a fleet of around fifteen vehicles and specialised machinery. "The fact that we don't have breakwaters is causing the sea to come closer and closer to the promenade,” said Muñoz, who has urged the central government "to prioritise projects for Marbella and San Pedro".

She concluded, "The town has Cristóbal Garre in the central government, who will make the problem of the beaches his priority." Muñoz adding that it will be the first issue he presents to the central government.