Massive 3.5-million-euro cash investment for Marbella residential area

María Albarral Marbella Saturday, 22 March 2025, 08:03

A public-private partnership between Marbella town hall and a developer will allow the development of the El Ancón to begin. The planned investment for the area amounts to 3.5 million euros and is part of the development of a beachfront residential area.

According to Marbella's councillor for urban planning, José Eduardo Díaz, "This initiative will allow the implementation of various actions, which will contribute to improving the quality of life of residents and visitors and regenerate this space."

Díaz indicated that "among the main interventions planned are the renovation of roads, the adaptation of public facilities and the optimisation of drainage in this area". The councillor said that this type of initiative is important as it "boosts the local economy" and shows "Marbella as a benchmark for urban planning and excellence".

"The confidence of the private sector in our town translates into actions that add value and generate a positive impact for citizens with the improvement of degraded areas," he said.

The project includes the enhancement of the area and the development of new infrastructure. Torre Ancón, the only watchtower in the locality that has not yet been renovated, is located in this area. This Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC) with views of the Mediterranean Sea belongs to Spain's Ministry of Culture and Education. No action has yet been contemplated that would involve the watchtower.