Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The town planning councillor, José Eduardo Díaz, has visited the area around El Ancón. SUR
Massive 3.5-million-euro cash investment for Marbella residential area
Urban planning

Massive 3.5-million-euro cash investment for Marbella residential area

The project aims to "improve the quality of life of residents and visitors" and is part of a beachfront housing development in the town

María Albarral

Marbella

Saturday, 22 March 2025, 08:03

A public-private partnership between Marbella town hall and a developer will allow the development of the El Ancón to begin. The planned investment for the area amounts to 3.5 million euros and is part of the development of a beachfront residential area.

According to Marbella's councillor for urban planning, José Eduardo Díaz, "This initiative will allow the implementation of various actions, which will contribute to improving the quality of life of residents and visitors and regenerate this space."

Díaz indicated that "among the main interventions planned are the renovation of roads, the adaptation of public facilities and the optimisation of drainage in this area". The councillor said that this type of initiative is important as it "boosts the local economy" and shows "Marbella as a benchmark for urban planning and excellence".

"The confidence of the private sector in our town translates into actions that add value and generate a positive impact for citizens with the improvement of degraded areas," he said.

The project includes the enhancement of the area and the development of new infrastructure. Torre Ancón, the only watchtower in the locality that has not yet been renovated, is located in this area. This Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC) with views of the Mediterranean Sea belongs to Spain's Ministry of Culture and Education. No action has yet been contemplated that would involve the watchtower.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Full reservoirs in Malaga province continue to release water following rains
  2. 2 A week of rain, swollen rivers and floods in Malaga province
  3. 3 Stars fill the city for Malaga film festival
  4. 4 The Malaga craft beer with a taste of Brazil
  5. 5 Sánchez criticises EU for talking about rearmament
  6. 6 Junta de Andalucía reallocates EU funds and puts 117 million euros into IMEC
  7. 7 Iconic British pop culture dominates Malaga festival
  8. 8 Sabadell Seguros launches its new health insurance policy for the over-60s: Protección Salud Más 60
  9. 9 Costa del Sol town installs book exchange points in public spaces
  10. 10 Businessmen who banked huge Covid-19 face mask commissions found not guilty of fraud

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Massive 3.5-million-euro cash investment for Marbella residential area