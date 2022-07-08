HIP Group buys Mett Marbella Estepona with plans to convert it into a five-star luxury hotel The major southern European hotel chain has announced a major refurbishment of its latest acquisition on the Costa del Sol

Hotel Investment Partners (HIP) has announced the purchase of the Mett Marbella Estepona and plans to convert it into a five-star hotel with 253 rooms. With this acquisition, until now owned by the property management company Mazabi, HIP consolidates its presence on the Costa del Sol where it already owns two other hotels in Marbella, the Guadalmina Spa & Golf Resort and the Barceló Marbella.

The investment group has not disclosed the purchase price but has stated that it will make an additional investment for the transformation and repositioning of the establishment. It has also indicated that the hotel will continue to be operated by Sunset Hospitality Group, under the Mett brand.

The hotel, located on Guadalmansa beach, halfway between Marbella and Estepona, will offer rooms with sea views, and numerous outlets and restaurants.

Alejandro Hernández-Puértolas, CEO and founder of HIP, said: "HIP continues with its growth strategy in Southern Europe with the acquisition of hotels located on the seafront in the main tourist destinations, such as the Costa del Sol".

He added that "we continue to work on the consolidation and repositioning of our portfolio in line with our business strategy of generating value for the assets, in a way that has an impact on the destination and our customers, to whom we want to offer a unique and competitively priced experience".